Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court.
Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
Philadelphia finished 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).
76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.