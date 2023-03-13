Eastern Washington Eagles (22-10, 16-2 Big Sky) at Washington State Cougars (17-16, 11-9 Pac-12)
Pullman, Washington; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars face the Eastern Washington Eagles in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Cougars have gone 11-9 against Pac-12 teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Washington State is ninth in the Pac-12 with 11.8 assists per game led by Justin Powell averaging 2.8.
The Eagles are 16-2 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 10.5 points for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
Steele Venters averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Angelo Allegri is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
