George Washington Colonials (6-4) vs. Washington State Cougars (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12)
Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -12; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials and the Washington State Cougars meet at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Cougars have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.3 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.
The Colonials have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. TJ Bamba is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.4 points for Washington State.
Brendan Adams is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 16.9 points. James Bishop is averaging 22.2 points and 5.2 assists for George Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.