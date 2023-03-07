California Golden Bears (3-28, 2-18 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)
Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars play the California Golden Bears in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The Cougars' record in Pac-12 play is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.
The Golden Bears are 2-18 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 2-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Powell is averaging 10.5 points for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
Lars Thiemann is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.5 points for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 54.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
