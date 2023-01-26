Arizona Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12)
Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -5.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts No. 6 Arizona trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
The Cougars have gone 6-2 in home games. Washington State is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.
The Wildcats are 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Azuolas Tubelis averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.9 points. TJ Bamba is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
Courtney Ramey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Tubelis is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
