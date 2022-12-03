Utah Utes (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-1 Pac-12)
Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 22 points in Utah's 81-66 win against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Cougars are 2-0 on their home court. Washington State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 2.5.
The Utes play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 5.6.
The Cougars and Utes face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.5% for Washington State.
Carlson is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.8 points for Utah.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
