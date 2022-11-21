ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Coletrane Washington’s 22 points helped Drexel defeat UT Arlington 59-38 on Monday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Washington was 8 of 13 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-pointers, for the Dragons (3-1). Lamar Oden Jr. scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Amari Williams finished with 10 points.
The Mavericks (2-3) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 11 points. Taj Anderson added eight points and two steals for UT Arlington.
Drexel entered halftime up 29-25. Washington paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Drexel outscored UT Arlington by 17 points over the final half, while Washington led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.
Drexel will play Northern Kentucky or Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.