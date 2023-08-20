FILE - Athletes dive and swim in the Seine river from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. In 2024. Paris Olympics organizers and other officials cancelled paratriathlon swimming competition Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in the Seine River because of new concerns about water quality. The competition is a key test event ahead of the 2024 Summer Games.