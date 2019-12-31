NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack River Watershed Council is headed into 2020 with momentum and plans to take its advocacy for the health of the river to new heights, according to the group’s president.
In 2019, the watershed council hosted 17 slideshow lectures and presented at 18 special events throughout the Merrimack Valley, raising awareness of issues such as combined sewage overflows — or CSOs — as well as the Merrimack River’s ecology, history and conservation.
Perhaps the most significant change came in March, when the council’s board of directors voted to remove Rusty Russell from his executive director position because of what was seen as not enough attention to fundraising and his “single-minded” focus on CSOs. Since then though, the council’s President, Dan Graovac, said the organization has spent considerable time preparing itself for a new era of leadership and goals.
“We’ve had a good year; it started a little on the rough side, but we’ve moved past that and have had some really good accomplishments,” said Graovac. “My goal was to stabilize the organization, and we’ve done that. We’ve cleaned up our operational stuff, our finances are in better shape, and now we’re in a good position to hire a really strong leader.”
The watershed council officially began its search for a new executive director earlier this month.
The year 2019 saw the council help craft and testify on multiple bills intended to help clean up the Merrimack River, including one that would create a CSO notification system for riverside communities. The council started a new water testing program focused on the impact of CSOs in 2019, and has secured funding to expand the program in 2020.
In addition, Graovac said the group has seen greatly increased its social media presence and, as a result, the number of online followers has risen significantly, helping them to raise awareness of its initiatives. He also said that this year, the council made significant progress in New Hampshire, where he said there had previously been very little awareness of Merrimack River-related issues.
“All that kind of interaction we’re getting from the public has improved,” said Graovac.
One of the watershed council’s biggest moments of 2019 came with the 117-mile “Merrimack River Voyagers” kayak trip down the river, which saw eight area community leaders paddle from Franklin, New Hampshire, to Plum Island to highlight the importance of the river to the economic, environmental and recreational picture of the region. The group of eight “voyagers” was led by Graovac and Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn, and included state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, among others.
Along the way, Graovac said the group was able to appreciate and take photos of the diverse wildlife and evidence of some communities’ negative impacts on the ecosystem, such as pollution.
“I think it brought a lot of attention, both good and bad. We were able to see the real dichotemy there,” said Graovac, juxtaposing the group’s sightings of both bald eagles and campgrounds set up by homeless people.
Graovac confirmed there will be another “Merrimack River Voyagers” trip in 2020, and unlike last year, it will be funded by state grants.
The council’s first major event of 2020 will be its fourth annual State of the Waters conference on Jan. 31 at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill. The theme will be “Next Generation Pollution: The Challenges and Solutions,” providing an opportunity to hear from experts in the fields of PFAS pollution, micro plastics and climate change.
Graovac said that this year, he hopes the organization will also turn more of its attention toward dealing with the presence of PFAS, which are commonly called “forever chemicals” and have been showing up in recent tests of the state’s drinking water supplies.
“The CSO issue, I think we’ve brought plenty of attention to that,” said Graovac. “Now, we’ve got momentum, and it’s really exciting.”
For more information on the Merrimack River Watershed Council, visit https://www.merrimack.org/
