FILE = Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, on May 19, 2021. Roy Hodgson is back in the Premier League at the age of 74. The former England coach has been hired by Watford and will be tasked with keeping the team in the top division following its descent into the relegation zone.