FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Deshaun Watson stepped away from legal depositions and allegations of sexual misconduct on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to meet his new team. Watson arrived at Cleveland's headquarters in Berea, Ohio, the first step for him and a franchise investing in a player who has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct.