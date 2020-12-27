'We are here to serve the public' 

Battle-tested and worn under the weight of a global pandemic, first responders have faced some of their most demanding days in 2020.
Many agree it was a year of seeking stability on a broken balance scale: The weight of urgent public needs toppling those of loved ones waiting at home.
“I’ve seen the impact it has on everyone," said Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon. "Their families are worried about these guys coming home. Are they going to infect everyone there? That anxiety has been the biggest thing."
He won't forget the initial jolt of panic.
“The first big fear came after a couple of medical calls that we went along to with the Fire Department,” Solomon said. “I got word that there were COVID positive cases confirmed after the fact. My stomach fell, and I thought, what do I do with my people now?”
That question – with no time for contemplation – became common among leaders.
In Lawrence, a city long-since branded as a red zone for the virus, police Chief Roy Vasque answered by turning to his team for innovation.
“Our department, especially with the Columbia Gas crisis (in 2018), has gone through a lot. There were a lot of lessons there about being resilient,” he said. “We knew we were preparing for battle with this virus, like we’ve had to do before.”
One of Vasque’s officers, an Army veteran, pitched a decontamination station.
“He has a way for everyone to wash their shoes off, spray clothes, and just decontaminate everything in a very organized, systematic way,” the chief said. “Everyone has jumped on board to try to find ways to help like that.”
Despite best efforts, COVID-19 has stormed into nearly every department across the region, including 22 cases among Lawrence police, according to Vasque.
When contacted for input on this article, Methuen fire Chief Tim Sheehy was resting at home after contracting the virus himself.
"We had neighbors come over and one of them had it and didn't know it," Sheehy told The Eagle-Tribune earlier in December.
He experienced shortness of breath, a cough and an off-and-on fever, but considers himself lucky. One of his relatives who came down with COVID-19 was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.
Most of Sheehy’s immediate family members have now had the virus as a result of him, he said.
Lawrence fire Chief Brian Moriarty was similarly sidelined, just after Thanksgiving, but remained asymptomatic.
"I wore a mask all the time. l separated from others. I don't know how I got it," he said. "I was really conscientious. My wife and I were home alone for Thanksgiving. We've been following the rules."
He warned, "It's a pandemic. You have to be careful."
Moriarty recognizes a lot of ingenuity in firefighting across the country, "but we’re all going to come in contact with people," he said.
"That’s how the job goes. It’s been a huge effort to try to stay safe," he said. "And at the end of the day, all we can do is try.”
For leaders like him, the pandemic hit after years of experience at the helm. For others, reacting has been a grueling, months-long initiation.
Acting Salem, New Hampshire, police Chief Joel Dolan said once he came to terms with the severity of what was spreading globally, he “started scrambling with everyone else to accumulate enough personal protection equipment.”
A closet in the department held “small amounts” of masks, hazardous material suits and latex gloves, but “what the state was recommending we wear on calls, and as much as we’d have to wear it, we just didn’t have enough,” Dolan said.
The angst and worry brought on by the shortage of PPE was perpetuated during a few standout calls, the first being in April. Then, a woman charged with drunk driving purposefully coughed on officers.
“Obviously everyone is extremely worried about bringing this thing home to their families, and then you have calls like that where people are purposefully being threatening, and it’s discouraging,” Dolan said.
His colleague, fire Chief Lawrence Best, sent nine Salem firefighters into to quarantine mid-March after routine interactions.
“It hit home right away. Salem was one of the first in the state to be hit hard by this,” Best said. “Our infection rates were really quite high, even back then.”
The community response was two-fold: They asked what they could do to help the first responders on a personal level – dropping off spaghetti suppers and platters of cookies – but on the flip side, many stopped dialing 911 for help.
“People were afraid to call us because they didn’t want to go to hospitals,” Best said. “Our calls for service have crept back up somewhat."
Haverhill fire Chief William Laliberty observed a similar trend with his city's call volume.
“It was the public's feeling that if they told us they had COVID, we would not come," he said. "So they didn't call."
As the pandemic rages on, despite worries or tallies of employees fallen ill, there is a message police and fire officials are unanimous in spreading.
"We are here to serve the public," Laliberty summarized, "without exception."