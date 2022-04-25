General manager Kevin Colbert acknowledged how much time he and coach Mike Tomlin have spent evaluating quarterbacks in preparation for the NFL draft, probably more so than at any time for any other position in their tenure. He even said the Steelers scouted college games in the fall with that intent.
And why not?
Colbert called it "the most critical position in our sport." Tomlin said it's "the ultimate competitor's position." And the Steelers want to make sure they have properly and thoroughly evaluated the position that, for the first time in 18 years, will be devoid of their future Hall of Fame quarterback.
"When you have a quarterback like Ben for that many years, you didn't spend as much time with that position because you weren't going to entertain it," Colbert said Monday during a pre-draft press conference with Tomlin at Heinz Field. "We did spend more time on that position. And it was necessary."
Then he added, "We have to get that right."
The Steelers will go into the draft that starts Thursday with the idea they will add a quarterback. The question is, how soon will they do so?
Will they use the 20th overall pick in the draft to select Malik Willis or Pitt's Kenny Pickett? Or will they wait till day three and take a quarterback who, at best, will be third-team behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph?
"Could we add somebody? Yes," Colbert said. "Could we start season without adding somebody? Yes. We'll see where it goes."
Several factors could suggest the Steelers will go away from quarterback and address another position — likely wide receiver or defensive line — high in the draft.
Colbert said the top three picks in the draft "have to become starters," if not immediately, certainly in the very near future. It is unlikely any quarterback they would draft in the first round would be a starter any time soon.
Also, Tomlin said the Steelers used free agency to sign players at positions of need to lessen any urgency they might have otherwise had in the draft. Their top free-agent acquisition was Trubisky, who was brought in to challenge Rudolph.
"The process we have been through has gained some attention," Tomlin said. "But it's not an irregular process for us in terms of locking in."
