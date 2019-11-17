PHILADELPHIA – The local meteorologists’ reports for weather at Lincoln Financial Stadium, from 4:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon – cloudy, very little wind and 41 degrees – is way off.
There is no warning of a possible storm – a Perfect Storm.
Weather aside, beyond being difficult hosts, everything – and I mean everything – lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles on this day.
First off, the New England Patriots are in town; the same Patriots organization that was embarrassed, in so many ways, in Minneapolis at Super Bowl LII.
There was the still-mysterious Malcolm Butler benching.
There was the post-game announcement by Rob Gronkowski implying he wasn’t having fun anymore and that he was considering retirement.
There was the public noting of a rift between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
There were comments by Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson two weeks afterward, saying he’d rather win one title and be happy than “five” titles and be a miserable, robotic Patriots’ player.
In other words, this has all of the makings of a good, old-fashioned Revenge Game.
But then there’s more to this “storm” and revenge.
Do not discount this factor: Belichick, personally, took the Philadelphia Eagles loss, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII hard.
How hard?
N.Y.-Giants-Ending-The-Undefeated-Season hard. That’s how hard.
It was a very difficult off-season after the crushing Super Bowl defeat (in reality, all SB defeats are crushing) in many ways, with the Belichick-Tom Brady rift becoming official.
But even more important, at least to Belichick, was the way the Eagles embarrassed his defense. Nick Foles carved up the defensive backs (28-for-43, 373 yards) and Eagles backs rushed for 164 yards. The Eagles never punted.
That game is on the short list of worst defensive performances in Super Bowl history. Period.
There’s more revenge, but this is not rooted toward to Eagles as much as it is the anti-Patriots world out there.
The Patriots defense, which was pushing for 1985 Bears’ comparisons through eight games, allowing only 7.6 points per, were embarrassed two Sunday nights ago by the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20.
The Ravens, emulating the typical, ideal Patriots game plan, jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, held on for dear life through the third quarter, before finishing off the Patriots emphatically in the final 10 minutes.
The Ravens ran all over the Patriots defense to the tune of 210 yards on 31 carries. That’s humiliating.
The naysayers came out saying the Patriots, especially their defense, was finally exposed after a prolonged exhibition schedule.
“The Boogeymen,” the self-proclaimed nickname of Pats linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins, went dormant the last two weeks.
And now they return, in Philadelphia, which brings us to the final piece of The Perfect Storm.
The Eagles are hurting in several key areas, particularly on offense. They are down their best running back (Jordan Howard) and wide receiver (Alshon Jeffery) to injuries.
It’s so bad they will probably be dressing Jay Ajayi, who has been out of football since Oct. 7, 2018 following an ACL tear in his knee. A free agent, he worked out for the team on Friday morning and was signed later in the day.
Thus a presumed recent weakness of the Patriots, their run defense, which allowed the Browns 159 yards rushing before being torched by every Ravens ball-carrier a week later, won’t look so bad.
The Eagles’ strength, according to the stats, is their run defense, ranking fourth overall (87.3 ypg). That would be a nice thing if the Patriots ran the ball often, which they don’t.
As a passing defense, the Eagles are in the middle of the pack, ranking 16th.
Do you think Brady is going to go after this unit?
This game was supposed to be a premiere game when the schedule was announced. Many people, including me, penciled this one as a probable loss back in the late spring.
Not on Nov. 17.
Neither the Patriots or Eagles are finished with a loss today. The Patriots, at 8-2, would be in good position in the “bye” department while the Eagles, playing in the NFC East, at 5-5, be in position to win the division (Cowboys at 5-4 with tougher schedule ahead).
But this isn't just about a "W" today. From New England's perspective, sports' greatest motivator is at stake. Revenge.
