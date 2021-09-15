PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Andover def. Anoka, 17-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 15-9

Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Elk River def. Park Center, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22

Osseo def. Spring Lake Park, 13-25, 26-24, 25-15, 12-25, 15-12

Schaeffer Academy def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12

St. Agnes def. South St. Paul, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

Watertown-Mayer def. Annandale, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22

