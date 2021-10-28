PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15
District A-2=
Millard West def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
District A-3=
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
District A-4=
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-15, 27-25
District A-5=
Gretna def. Bellevue West, 28-26, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22
District A-6=
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21
District A-7=
Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10
Class B=
District B-1=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23
District B-2=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
District B-3=
Norris def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21
District B-5=
York def. Seward, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
District B-6=
Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17
District B-8=
Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11
