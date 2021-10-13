PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Chanhassen, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

Centennial def. Osseo, 25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12

Chaska def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-5, 25-12, 25-11

Eagan def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Eden Prairie def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

Holy Angels def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-11, 29-27, 25-13

Minneapolis Henry def. Columbia Heights, 18-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11, 15-10

Orono def. St. Louis Park, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-7

Simley def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 16-14

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Washington, 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

