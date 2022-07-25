North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.