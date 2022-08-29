Dear Friends,
On behalf of the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber Board of Directors, welcome to the Greater Derry Londonderry region!
I am proud to present you with this copy of the 2022-2023 Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber Magazine & Regional Business Directory. Our Chamber supports eight wonderful communities: Atkinson, Auburn, Chester, Derry, Hampstead, Londonderry, Sandown and Windham. Whether you’re stopping through, planning a move or a longtime area resident, this magazine will highlight the best our region has to offer and what makes it so special.
From town centers offering delicious dining options, shopping and picturesque farmland to high tech manufacturing, the Greater Derry Londonderry region offers a full spectrum of economic opportunity. Also boasting some of the nation’s greatest schools and safest places to live, the region is the heart of southern New Hampshire and a great place not just to visit, but also to call home.
It is my hope that you visit the businesses included in these pages as you explore the region. Without Chamber members’ generous support, this great resource simply would not be possible.
Finally, I invite you to use the Chamber as your starting point for information. Our office at 29 West Broadway — inside the Adams Memorial Building in beautiful downtown Derry — includes everything from brochures and upcoming event information to engaging staff and volunteers who can provide you with the information you need. Likewise, you can find a wealth of helpful information on regional businesses and upcoming events, including the Chamber’s online business directory, on our website at gdlchamber.org.
Regards,
Kelley Beavers, Board Chair
Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.