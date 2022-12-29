FILE - France's Victor Wembanyama reacts during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers match between France and Bosnia Herzegovina in Pau, southwestern France, Nov. 14, 2022. Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023. His Metropolitans 92 club is 11-4 so far this season in France.