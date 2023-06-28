Miami Marlins (46-34, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (40-40, fifth in the AL East)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kaleb Ort (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Boston Red Sox after Joey Wendle had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-1 win over the Red Sox.
Boston is 40-40 overall and 21-19 at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks fourth in the AL.
Miami is 46-34 overall and 21-18 on the road. The Marlins have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .263.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 32 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 13-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.
Bryan De La Cruz has 17 doubles and nine home runs for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 22-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Marlins: 7-3, .308 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: James Paxton: day-to-day (knee), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
