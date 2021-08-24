WESTFIELD – Some of the adrenaline rush had worn off 24 hours later, but Carson Wentz’s second consecutive practice at Grand Park on Tuesday was significant just the same.
It marked the next step in the 28-year-old’s recovery from foot surgery and opened the door for the build up to full team drills.
“I was talking to him today, and he said he was naturally sore just from training camp,” Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Not the foot, just like body soreness from going back-to-back days. That’s why he has to work out and get himself back into shape to be able to handle that. I thought he looked good today.”
Indeed, Wentz was 19-of-31 during seven-on-seven drills, with the highlight coming on a 65-yard touchdown pass to veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Wentz also threw three touchdowns in the red zone, with wide receivers Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin on the other end.
It wasn’t all good news for the returning quarterback. He also was intercepted twice.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was the first to pick Wentz’s pocket, sniffing out a short pass to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and making a terrific catch after stepping in front of the play.
The second interception followed a poor decision by Wentz. He stared down tight end Jordan Thomas in the end zone and threw a pass that bounced off linebacker Matthew Adams’ chest. Opportunistic safety Sean Davis caught the rebound for his third takeaway in the past two days.
Overall, the positive once again outweighed the negative as Wentz continued to draw rave reviews from his new teammates.
Center Ryan Kelly has dealt with a new starting quarterback each year since arriving as a first-round pick from Alabama in 2017, and he hopes this one sticks around for awhile.
“He’s been amazing, man,” Kelly said. “Just … the way he leads off the field in his life I think sets the precedent for how he is on the field. I think a lot of guys can envy that and follow that. And I think that on the field … if you look back at his career in Philadelphia, I mean the guy took some shots. So there’s no question how tough he is and what he’s willing to do to win the games.
“And then just talking to him on the sidelines, just the way he sees football, man, it’s amazing -- the cadence that he can bring, all the stuff. So that’s what’s great about professional football and then having all these different quarterbacks is that I’ve been able to see things a little bit differently. It’s a little annoying every year to keep learning different stuff, but it’s been awesome, man. It’s been a lot of fun and just having him around, it’s just great. The confidence that he breeds on everybody else, it’s been great.”
There’s been plenty of opportunity to spread that confidence around.
Wentz has thrown 61 passes in seven-on-seven drills the past two days, completing 36 of them with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. It’s been a trial by fire – almost literally – with the head index reaching 104 degrees Tuesday.
The plan has been to work the quarterback hard and test the limits of his recovery as much as intelligently possible.
There’s no timetable for Wentz’s graduation to full team drills, but he is making the most of his opportunities in the meantime.
“That’s the plan because he’s able to take seven-on-seven, doesn’t have to worry about a defense, getting stepped on by an o-lineman or a d-lineman,” Brady said. “So he’s able to take all the reps, which is good for him even if he’s working with the entire roster with the receivers. We just want him to get caught up with the work.”