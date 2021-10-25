North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.