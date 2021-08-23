WESTFIELD – It didn’t take long for Carson Wentz to get comfortable Monday.
Three weeks after undergoing foot surgery, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback looked sharp in his first training camp practice back at Grand Park. He finished 27-of-44 with three touchdowns and a deflected interception while working primarily in seven-on-seven drills.
The movement and arm strength that have characterized his five-year career appeared to be intact, and the timing and ball placement might even have been a little ahead of schedule. Early evidence came on a sail route out of a bunch formation to wide receiver Zach Pascal.
Wentz threaded the needle between two defenders and announced his return to the field with authority.
“That ball? Right over the nickel’s head, in front of the corner’s head, right on the money,” Pascal said. “So, once I seen that – that was early – once I seen that, I was like, ‘OK, my dog’s back.’”
Similar energy dominated the 90-minute session that saw the 28-year-old quarterback throw red-zone touchdowns to tight end Jack Doyle, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and wide receiver Mike Strachan. His lone interception came on a throw over the middle that glanced off the hands of undrafted wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and was picked off by safety Sean Davis.
It was the most public sign yet Wentz’s recovery is going well. The Colts expressed optimism he’d return quickly while setting a broad five- to 12-week timetable in the wake of surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his foot.
After the first three weeks, even head coach Frank Reich is pleasantly surprised by the results.
“I’m probably a little bit surprised – just a little bit,” Reich said. “Beforehand, when the docs said what they said, I thought after we hit three weeks we could maybe start doing some things, light throwing. But I think what helped is, like we said afterwards, I know that the surgery was the best-case scenario and everything went well and recovery was really quick. So it feels to me – what do I know? – but it just feels to me like we’re probably a week ahead of where I thought we may be. I thought best-case scenario was gonna be him starting to do what he did (Monday) next week.”
Wentz took the big day in stride.
He was obviously excited to be back on the field with his teammates, and he’s anxious to return on a full-time basis. But he also understands much of this process is out of his control.
He’s listening to the doctors and athletic trainers and following their recommendations to the word. Monday’s practice was just the next step in the ongoing rehab program.
“There’s still stuff we’ve gotta work through,” Wentz said. “This is part of the plan. You might not see me out here every single day. There might be some rest built in here and there, but it’s just feeling comfortable, continuing to let it push a little bit but let it heal at the same time. We were toeing that line today.”
The next big checkpoint is recovery.
Wentz pushed the foot hard during practice, taking nearly all the seven-on-seven snaps while quarterbacks Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Brett Hundley watched from the sideline. The question now is how the foot responds Tuesday morning.
Reich said Wentz has been working hard throughout the process, but he’s yet to put consecutive days together. The immediate goal now is to begin stacking days and building toward a return to full team drills.
In the meantime, the energy the starting quarterback brought to a practice late in training camp was evident.
“He was excited. I know that,” Doyle said. “He talked about it a lot. You could see he had that little bit of the look in his eye, and the adrenaline rush was going. So that was fun, and I’m sure that was a lot of fun for him. That’s what we’re all out here for. But, yeah, it was great to see him look so good. He had to get a little tired. That’s what I kept saying ’cause his adrenaline was rushing. You could see it. But, no, it looked like he was having fun.”