The West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool project was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts School Building Authority on Wednesday.
Approval for the new building came after a two-year process where town and state officials studied the plans, securing $38 million in state money.
Now, voters will be asked to approve the $151 million project — $113 million of which will be paid for by taxpayers — in June at two different meetings. First, voters have to approve the project in a two-thirds vote at Town Meeting on June 5, and then by a simple majority vote at the ballot box on June 15.
It "was a big, big milestone to get approval from the board and go into Town Meeting knowing what the budget and scope of the project are," said Paula Colby-Clements, the chairperson of the project's committee.
Colby-Clements believes there is "widespread support" in town for the new structure to replace two of the district's oldest schools, and she's working to get the word out to vote.
“So many times you see the community understand and embrace the idea, and they see it as a done deal. But we need people to show up and vote for the project,” she said.
West Elementary was built in the 1950s and needs about $50 million in work to bring it up to code, said Joel Blumstein, chair of the nonprofit organization Yes to WESP (West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool).
“It’s not a question of spending $113 million or $0. Either way, it's a significant investment that would have to be made on the town’s dime," Blumstein said.
Each grade level at the new school will have its own wing that has a common space in the middle that can accommodate all of the students at the same time.
“The world has become a more dynamic place and you need more dynamic learning spaces that lend themselves to those 21st-century practices. That helps their social-emotional learning by creating a community of learners," Colby-Clements said.
Shawsheen, which was built in the 1920s, and West also have significant costs for upkeep, which should be lessened with the new building that will be environmentally sustainable with a LEED — Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — certification.
Partnering up with the state, Andover officials had to ensure the new school project would benefit the whole community, Colby-Clements said. The new building will help address capacity issues across the district, and be a better learning space for the elementary school special education programs, she said.
The Bridge Autism Program is already held at the school and the Excel program, which is at High Plain, will move to West once construction is complete, Blumstein said.
The school will also be used as a community meeting space, and has turf fields for local sports teams, Colby-Clements said.
If approved by voters this June, work will begin this summer and students will be in a new school in fall of 2024, Colby-Clements said. The construction will not displace students, and the fields will be constructed where the current West Elementary stands, she said.
For more information on the school, visit bit.ly/3wWzNHj.