Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points in Kansas' 76-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 at home. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in conference play. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Agbaji is shooting 50.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you