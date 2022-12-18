Buffalo Bulls (5-5) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2)
Morgantown, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mountaineers take on Buffalo.
The Mountaineers are 5-0 on their home court. West Virginia ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.
The Bulls are 0-1 in road games. Buffalo is ninth in the MAC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% for West Virginia.
Curtis Jones averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for Buffalo.
