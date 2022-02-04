Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Taz Sherman scored 29 points in West Virginia's 81-77 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers are 10-2 in home games. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 6-3 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 78-65 on Jan. 22. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Osabuohien is averaging 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sherman is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kevin Obanor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bryson Williams is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

