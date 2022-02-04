Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12)
Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Taz Sherman scored 29 points in West Virginia's 81-77 loss to the Baylor Bears.
The Mountaineers are 10-2 in home games. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.
The Red Raiders are 6-3 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders won the last meeting 78-65 on Jan. 22. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Red Raiders to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Osabuohien is averaging 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sherman is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.
Kevin Obanor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bryson Williams is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.
Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.