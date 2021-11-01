Sporting Kansas City (17-8-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (8-20-4, 25th in the )
Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +207, Sporting Kansas City +115, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference-leader Sporting Kansas City travels to take on Austin FC.
Austin FC is 6-8-2 in home games. Austin FC has 20 of its 32 goals in the first half of matches.
Sporting Kansas City is 8-6-2 in road games. Daniel Salloi leads the Western Conference with 16 goals. Sporting Kansas City has 57 goals.
The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cecilio Dominguez leads Austin FC with seven goals. Sebastian Driussi has two goals over the last 10 games for Austin FC.
Salloi has 16 goals and seven assists for Sporting Kansas City. Johnny Russell has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Austin FC: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
Sporting Kansas City: 6-4-0, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, four shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.