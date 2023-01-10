Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-11, 1-1 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-11, 0-2 MAC)
Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -3.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Western Michigan Broncos after Emoni Bates scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 62-56 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
The Broncos have gone 3-2 at home. Western Michigan averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Eagles are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
