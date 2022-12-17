Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)
Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points in Iowa State's 77-40 victory against the McNeese Cowboys.
The Cyclones are 6-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 7-2 against opponents over .500.
The Broncos are 1-4 on the road. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 35.1% for Iowa State.
Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.6 points for the Broncos. Tafari Simms is averaging 7.9 points for Western Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
