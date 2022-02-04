Western Michigan Broncos (4-18, 0-11 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (18-3, 9-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Ohio's 81-68 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 12-1 at home. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Sears averaging 3.9.

The Broncos are 0-11 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last meeting 59-47 on Jan. 1. Sears scored 21 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 19.8 points for the Broncos. Markeese Hastings is averaging 8.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

