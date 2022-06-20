The Stars will hire experienced NHL coach Peter DeBoer to be their head coach, according to a Sportsnet report on Sunday night.
DeBoer most recently coached Vegas, but was fired this spring after the Golden Knights missed the playoffs. During stints in San Jose (2015-20) and New Jersey (2011-15), DeBoer’s teams advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season at the helm. DeBoer also coached Florida (2008-11).
The Stars did not announce the hiring on Sunday night. Stars general manager Jim Nill did not respond to a message from The News.
DeBoer, 54, owns a career .566 points percentage and went 98-50-12 during parts of three seasons as the coach of the Golden Knights. Under DeBoer, Vegas was a top-five team in shot attempts, shots on goal, scoring chances, high-danger chances, expected goals and goals (per 60 minutes of 5 on 5).
He spent parts of five seasons as the head coach in San Jose, advancing to the 2016 Cup Final with current Stars forward Joe Pavelski on the roster.
DeBoer would replace Rick Bowness as Stars coach. Bowness’ contract expired at the end of this season, and he stepped aside shortly after Dallas was eliminated in the first round by Calgary. Bowness was 89-62-25 during parts of three seasons leading the Stars, which included a run to the Cup Final in 2020.
The Stars began the coaching search with 30-35 candidates on three different lists: one for experienced NHL coaches, one for NHL assistant coaches who could be ready for a head coaching opportunity, and one for coaches in the AHL, Europe, college and junior hockey.
“There’s lots of good candidates out there,” Nill said recently. “Unfortunately, a lot of good guys got released from their teams this spring. On the good side, a lot of great candidates for us moving forward. We’ll take our time. I think we’re a great destination for the next head coach, whoever it is.”
DeBoer would be the fifth coach under Nill, joining Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Jim Montgomery and Bowness.
DeBoer’s teams have often been among the most shot-happy teams in the league because of his emphasis on shots from the point, especially on low-to-high passes from beneath the goal line. It’s part of the reason why Pavelski fit into San Jose’s scheme, as he would tip shots from defensemen, and pounce on rebounds at the net-front. It’s likely that Stars general manager Jim Nill spoke with Pavelski about DeBoer during the search.
Bowness previously instructed Stars defensemen to get more involved in the offense — jumping into the rush, pinching down the walls and shooting from the point — but the Stars still finished 25th in the NHL in goals scored by defensemen (30). Vegas was third in the league in goals by defensemen (51), and second behind Colorado by having 19.5% of goals coming from the blue line.
DeBoer’s teams also play strong defense, as the Golden Knights allowed the third-fewest shots per 60 minutes at 5 on 5 in the NHL during his tenure. Nill mentioned last month that the Stars still valued a coach and system that prioritized defense.
Vegas struggled on the power play under DeBoer, ranking 24th last season with 6.59 goals scored per 60 minutes on the man-advantage. The Golden Knights were mediocre at generating shot attempts and shots on goal on the power play, but were also without key contributors like Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith and Jack Eichel for large chunks of the season.
DeBoer has been criticized recently for his handling of goaltenders, most notably and publicly by agent Allan Walsh, who represents Marc-Andre Fleury. When Fleury was on the Golden Knights and Vegas began riding Robin Lehner, Walsh tweeted a photo of Fluery with a sword through his back. “DeBoer” was written the sword. Down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, DeBoer and Lehner had friction as Lehner battled an injury.
Regardless of whether DeBoer ends up behind the Stars bench, the next question turns to Nill, who only has one year left on his contract. Is there an extension in place for Nill, or will the next coach enter the fall not knowing who will be his boss the following season?
