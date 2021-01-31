What now?
That’s the question many Indianapolis Colts fans likely found themselves asking late Saturday night into Sunday morning after news broke of the blockbuster Matthew Stafford deal. The Detroit Lions reportedly agreed to trade the star quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams for a package that includes two future first-round picks, a third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff.
It was an eye-opening transaction across the league as the Rams again proved they are willing to mortgage the future with an all-in mentality for the present.
Though the deal can’t be announced until the new NFL year begins March 17, it also took the most obvious offseason target off the board for Indianapolis.
When Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke to the media last week, he made it clear the team’s preference always is to add a young quarterback it can build with for more than a decade in the draft. But he also acknowledged the reality many pieces are in place for this franchise to win now, and a veteran who can start winning right away might be the best answer.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old Stafford perfectly fits that description, and there’s no clear alternative known to be available.
But Irsay also noted Indianapolis is considering multiple paths at quarterback, and he’s not intimidated by the hefty task.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this football team, and we know there (are) challenges going forward,” Irsay said. “But it’s not, ‘How do you solve the quarterback situation? Boy, is that a tough problem. Isn’t that going to be hard?’ No, that’s opportunity. I see this as opportunity.
“It can go in a lot of different directions, and – believe me – we have the two best guys in (general manager) Chris Ballard and (head coach) Frank Reich in sorting this thing through.”
The Colts could move quickly to provide a safety net by re-signing 28-year-old Jacoby Brissett before he hits the free-agent market and giving him an opportunity to compete to regain his starting job.
Regardless whether that move is made or another veteran is brought in from the outside, the need for a long-term solution will remain.
Here are three possibilities Indianapolis could consider in the coming months:
TRADE UP
This likely is the most expensive option, and it comes with a good deal of risk.
The Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 are the only team in the top 10 that can be completely ruled out of the quarterback sweepstakes. Moving up 16 spots to that slot certainly would cost multiple first-round picks. At the very least.
Such a move is not entirely unprecedented.
In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up 17 spots to No. 10 overall to select Patrick Mahomes. It cost them two first-round picks and a third-rounder, and the price would be even higher for the Colts to move to No. 5.
A year earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up twice to gain 11 spots and select Carson Wentz with the second overall pick. The first trade was with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 8 pick and cost Philly linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Byron Maxwell and the 13th pick. Then the Eagles sent No. 8 along with third- and fourth-round picks that year, a first-rounder in 2017 and second-rounder in 2018 to the Cleveland Browns for No. 2.
So Ballard would need strong conviction about the player he’s moving up to get.
“All of you go back and look at first-round quarterbacks drafted over the last 10 years,” he said in his postseason news conference. “Everybody just thinks you take one and you’re gonna fix the problem. Look, taking one will get y’all off my (rear end) for a little bit, but the second that guy doesn’t play well, I’m gonna be the first one run out of the building.”
SAM DARNOLD
First-year New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence in the struggling quarterback during his introductory news conference, but an upgrade is likely this offseason.
The Jets have been mentioned as a suitor for Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans star’s wish to be traded is granted, and they’ll have their pick of any college quarterback without the last name Lawrence at No. 2 overall. New York is just 13-25 in Darnold’s starts over three seasons, and he’s missed 10 of his first 48 career games.
He's young – turning 24 in June – and has demonstrated athleticism and an ability to make plays outside the pocket even through his inconsistency. Trading for Darnold would be a bet on Reich’s ability to develop talent and the rest of the roster’s ability to support the quarterback.
MATT RYAN
He’s not officially on the market, but the Atlanta Falcons and new head coach Arthur Smith certainly could move on with the fourth overall pick.
The Falcons are in salary-cap purgatory, and Indianapolis is among a small handful of teams with a need for a veteran passer and the ability to absorb a major contract. Whether Ballard would be willing to do that in this instance – and whether the numbers can be crunched in a manner beneficial to both teams – remains to be seen.
Ryan is on the downside of his prime, but he has an MVP award and a Super Bowl appearance on his resume. He’s also coming off a season in which he completed 65% of his passes for 4,581 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Ryan will be 36 in May, but if Irsay, Ballard and Reich still prioritize a win-now option, they should at least make a call about the possibility of obtaining his services.