Remember the clever mid-1090's T-shirt that had a picture of the old Boston Garden being torn down with the words "Boston Massacre"?
The way things are going at the New Garden lately, you could replicate that thing and just put "Spring 2023."
It's been a disastrous month on Causeway Street, starting with the President's Trophy winning Boston Bruins going 1-3 on Garden ice in their first round playoff exit. The NBA Finals favorite Boston Celtics threw accelerant on that dumpster fire by coughing up the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals on their home floor this past week.
It makes you wonder if some Canadiens or Knicks fan put a hex on the T.D. Garden the way a Red Sox supporter tried to bury a David Ortiz jersey during construction of the new Yankee Stadium ... because barring some cosmically bad juju, there is no explanation for Boston's teams' utter inability to win at home in the postseason.
Dealing strictly with the Celtics, they're 4-5 on the Garden parquet in this year's playoffs (and just 2-5 since beating Atlanta in the first two games, before the Bruins collapse began). For a team that was first in the Eastern Conference and third in all of basketball in home wins during the regular season, that's puzzling and unacceptable.
Further, Miami went a paltry 17-24 on the road this season. Letting a 17-win road team come on your floor and beat you, twice, with a legacy-defining trip to the Finals at stake? That's the stuff that gets people fired.
Yet this is not a one-year trend. Over the past two seasons, Boston is 10-11 at home in the playoffs ... and an even worse 2-6 at home in the conference finals and finals.
In Jayson Tatum's career over the past seven seasons, the Celtics are 23-15 in the playoffs at home. Not bad, right? If you take away the first round, however, they're 12-13.
Recall Tatum's debut playoff run in 2018 ... Boston won its first 10 home playoff games that year before being steamrolled at the Garden in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals by Lebron James' Cleveland Cavs. Draw a line at that game and ever since, the Celtics are 13-15 in home playoff dates.
Under three different coaches (Brad Stevens, Ime Udoka and now the maligned Joe Mazzulla), Boston has been mediocre in playoff games at home. The famous Garden ghosts that scared opponents for decades at the Old Garden under Red Auerbach's reign? Busted.
The results defy explanation. In the NBA, home teams generally win in the playoffs at a 60-65 percent clip; the team with home court advantage (higher seed) wins about 75 percent of the time. There are a lot of reasons for this ... higher seeds are obviously better teams. Crowds can influence officials on bang-bang calls, and numbers show fouls typically favor the home side.
Role players also tend to be more comfortable and play better at home. Yet Miami's famously undrafted role players Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have eviscerated Boston in the Garden, playing as freely and comfortably as tourists on the beach.
Is the Garden cursed? The place hasn't had a lot of good luck ... the Bruins are 5-7 in Game 7's there (and it's 2-7 if you don't count beating the equally doomed Toronto Maple Leafs). And the Stanley Cup's been awarded to Chicago and St. Louis while Boston watched at the Garden ... so, you know, it might be time to break out the incense just in case.
Are these Eastern Conference finals over? Nope, even though the last time Boston won a series after falling behind 2-0 at home, Tatum hadn't even been drafted yet in 2017.
Boston won in Miami three times in last year's conference finals and had the second-most road wins in the NBA this season. So they're capable of righting these wrongs if they'll simply commit to defense and stop letting the aforementioned "other guys" score at will.
Outside of Jimmy Butler, there's not one player on the Heat roster you'd trade a Celtic counterpart for. Talent is supposed to win in the NBA, so it's entirely possible this script flips.
But the Celtics have no more home mulligans.
Without a rally, how much longer can ownership ignore this trend? They'd almost certainly have to replace the coach and consider a trade that would alter the team's DNA.
If the Celtics can't solve their problems at home, somebody has to hit the road.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN
