NORTH ANDOVER — On the morning of Oct. 3, Merrimack College hockey head coach Scott Borek and assistant coach Dan Jewell were in Borek’s office preparing for opening weekend. That afternoon, the Warriors would get in their first practice of the week as they prepared to open the season at St. Lawrence on Oct. 7.
Assistant coach Josh Ciocco wasn’t in the office. Borek didn’t think much of it. After all, he had been on a long recruiting trip in Western Canada the previous week and had taken a red eye back to Boston the night before. He landed around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
When Ciocco didn’t show up for practice that afternoon, Borek grew concerned.
Shortly after that, Ciocco was discovered inside his Andover apartment. He had died at some point earlier in the day.
“I talked to Jody (Ciocco), Josh’s dad, about it,” said Borek, who lost his son Gordie from a car accident in 2018. “With Gordie, he was just gone. I didn’t want to know how or why. It doesn’t matter. All that matters is your child is gone. It’s an unthinkable tragedy to lose your son. That was the hardest phone call I’ve ever had to make.”
Borek and Ciocco weren’t just co-workers. Their relationship went back more than half of Ciocco’s life. Borek recruited Ciocco as a player — he was one of his first recruits after Borek was hired at New Hampshire — and a father-son relationship developed over the years. Ciocco wound up playing four years at New Hampshire, from 2003-07.
Borek said he didn’t want to go to the first two games after Ciocco’s death against St. Lawrence and Clarkson.
“I really didn’t. I had very mixed emotions,” he said. “We allowed the players to decide. and that’s when I knew we had a great group. They said to us that they wanted to play, but if (assistant coach) Dan (Jewell) and I were not comfortable with it, we wouldn’t play.”
Merrimack played and Coach Ciocco’s memory never, ever waned.
In fact, when the team needed a little boost after three, tough over-time losses, Borek invited a “guest” to read the pregame starting lineup. The first was a Navy Seal who worked the team out last September. The third was Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo.
The one in between, the second, was Josh’s dad, Jody Ciocco. In fact, Borek “secretly” hosted Josh’s parents the night before.
All of those pregame readings were like jet fuel for his team leaving the locker room.
“It was incredible, very emotional for me,” said Borek. “The guys loved it. It was beautiful. It was very emotional for me.”
This weekend, Merrimack will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. Ciocco recruited many of the players that helped Merrimack reach this point.
For example the transfer portal opened up this week in college hockey and several players have already committed.
“Look at the transfer portal right now. There are a lot of teams trying to copy what we did last year, and Josh had a huge role in that,” Borek said. “Dan (Jewell) has been unbelievable. He has stepped up in so many ways for me personally and for this team.
“No one recruits like Dan. He’s unbelievable. and he stepped up for me in so many ways throughout this season with everything we have had to go through together. But yes, Josh’s fingerprints are all over what we’ve done this year. He has played a huge role.”
Ciocco played in four NCAA Tournaments as a player. Borek coached him in every one. The goal was always to get Merrimack there.
“I miss him,” Borek said. “I’ll always miss him. Everyone here will.”
Here is the entire interview:
First Impressions
McMahon: Take me back to when you first recruited Josh to play at UNH. What stood out to you about him as a player?
Borek: He was excessively competitive. Josh will be mad at me for saying this, but he wasn't the most skilled guy in the game. Even when he was in juniors, it was his competitiveness and his toughness that stood out. His competitive streak was elite. You have no idea. He hated losing. I've never been around a person who hated losing as much as Josh did. And he was a leader. He hated to lose, and he wanted everyone around him to hate to lose. That's what was going to make the team successful.
McMahon: You talked over the weekend about your relationship with Josh, and how it was not a typical coach-player relationship. You became close really quickly. How did that evolve?
Borek: It's funny to think back about the circumstances. Not long after we recruited him, Josh got traded. I will never forget it. We were on a bus coming back from Maine. We just lost a game 1-0 and we had suspended like six players going into the game for something. I get a phone call from Mike Vandekamp and he tells me that he has to trade Josh. I was surprised to hear that. Josh was their captain. But I guess they were having some issues with the group and Mike said that the next player to miss curfew was going to get traded. Well, it was no big deal, but Josh was late on curfew the next week and Mike had to trade him. I said to Mike, "Well if he's not good enough for you, he's not good enough for us" and I was going to cut him.
Mike said to me, "SB, we know each other really well" and he calmed me down and said it wasn't a big deal. I asked Mike if I should cut him, and he said absolutely not.
But that opened a window where Josh and I started talking about other things outside of hockey. We talked about life a lot. He got traded to Cowichan Valley, and I went out to see him play in Powell River, which is at the end of the earth. You're on an island. There was one hotel there, so I stayed in that hotel, and there was only one bar open after 10:00, so after the game, I went there with some coaches.
Over the next hour, the entire Cowichan Valley team walks into this pub. The coaches are there, and then players start to walk in. I said to myself, as I watched the door, "If Josh walks into this bar, he's not coming to UNH."
Josh never walked in.
McMahon: How did the relationship evolve specifically when he arrived at UNH?
Borek: He wasn't happy his freshman year. He was on the fourth line, or he wasn't playing. He was frustrated. He'd meet with me a lot, because I coached the forwards.
We talked for a while and I had this card that I gave him with a saying on it. It said, "Good is not good enough." It has a deeper meaning about how good is the enemy of great. It was a wallet-sized card and it was laminated.
Some kids would think you're being corny giving them something like that. Josh took it to heart. Three years later at the banquet his senior year, he's up giving his speech and he pulled the card out of his wallet. He was thanking his mom and dad, and he also thanked me and pulled out the card, and I was blown away. Three years later. I couldn't believe he still had it. I had no idea.
Getting Into Coaching
After Ciocco graduated from UNH he played two seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL. When he finished playing, he began working for an agent scouting players. He got started scouting players while in college, going over UNH's recruits with Borek and sending in unsolicited scouting reports to US Hockey Report, a for-pay online news outlet about prep hockey. The owner of the site, Chris Warner, gave Ciocco a gig scouting players eventually.
That led to a job at Milton Academy, a prep school. From there, he began his college coaching career with Alaska Anchorage.
Borek: Originally, he wanted to avoid getting into coaching. He went to an ECHL team and he called his dad shortly after that and told him, "this sucks. No one cares if we win or lose." He was with Fresno and (former Alaska Anchorage coach) Matt Thomas was there as the coach. After a while he told Matt that his heart just wasn't in it.
Later Matt was at Alaska and that job opened and I ended up calling Matt, and Matt wasn't sure at the time. He just remembered Josh as the guy who bailed on him in the ECHL. Matt asked me if Josh was loyal, and I told him that he was the most loyal person I've ever been around. He was just a kid back in the ECHL and he hated being around guys who didn't hate to lose. Fast forward and Josh got the job and those guys moved the needle there. They did well.
McMahon: After that he went to Brown. When he was at Brown and you were at Providence, you would stay together, right? (Borek moved from New Hampshire to Providence in 2015-16, right after it won the national championship.)
Borek: At that point, I was in Providence, and he was in Providence at Brown. Then my son Gordie passes (in 2018). After that happened I decided I needed to move back closer to my family. My girlfriend, now my wife, was living in Newbury. My son Charlie was playing for the Islanders (who play at Merrimack) and my son Owen was at Brooks (a prep school also in North Andover). So I started to commute from Newbury to Providence every day, but on the weekends I would stay down there because we had games. I'd stay at Josh's house.
He was such an important piece for me when Gordie passed. He knew what I was going through and he made sure I was taken care of. I'll never forget that.
McMahon: I don't know if this happened when you were staying together or not, but he had an injury with his leg, right? Wasn't he in the hospital for a while?
Borek: It was unbelievable. At that point we were living at my place in Rumford. There was three of us staying there. It was a little weird. It was me in one room, and then Josh and Jim Tortorella were also staying there. Jim and I were both at Providence and Josh was at Brown.
But at the same time, this is when I was moving back to Newbury. So I wasn't there when it happened.
I got a call from Brendan (Whittet) saying that Josh was in trouble. I didn't even know. He had overtrained and woke up in the middle of the night in a serious amount of pain. He had compartmental syndrome, which happened because he overtrained and there was less blood flow to the muscles in his leg. The doctors told (Josh's father) Jody that if he waited two more hours, he would have died because all these toxins get into your blood stream.
Luckily, Josh was smart enough to call himself an ambulance, and he crawled to the door to let the paramedics in. He was in bad shape for over a month.
Arrival at Merrimack
In 2018 Borek was hired by Merrimack. It was his first crack at a head coaching job since he was let go by Lake Superior State in 2001. However, it wasn't the first job he tried to land. Back when John Micheletto was hired as the head coach at UMass, Borek was a finalist and thought he was going to get the job.
Ciocco was Borek's first hire at Merrimack and he would have been his first hire at UMass had that worked out.
Borek: For the Merrimack job, Josh helped me write my cover letter. He helped with the whole thing. We sat in his apartment and we worked on the cover letter and the resume. We knew we were going to go try to do this together.
McMahon: This was the first time you worked together on a coaching staff, right?
Borek: Yeah. I knew he would be great. He's hungry, and he was a good recruiter.
The Tragedy
The week before he died, Ciocco was on a recruiting trip. He had just arrived home after a red-eye flight.
McMahon: After it happened, you have a lot of experience coaching hockey, but I can't imagine anything prepared you for how to handle that situation.
Borek: Having lost Gordie, and having to take my family through that process, I wouldn't say it prepared me for it but I definitely learned things when that happened. Obviously, you're devastated. But I learned that it's OK to show your emotion. It just means you care. It's alright to tell a guy you love him, and it's alright to hold each other. So many things that happened to me five years earlier came back when Josh passed. It was the same emotions. It was like losing my son all over again, that's how I thought of Josh.
I had a hard time processing it. I'm not sure I've even processed it yet to be honest. I don't think you ever really do, especially when it's someone so young. I remember when I got the call, I kept asking what hospital they were going to, because I wanted to meet them at the hospital. I could not comprehend what they were telling me on the phone.
I haven't processed it completely, and I said to Jody that you're never going to process it.
McMahon: I know you said back in December you were looking forward to the holiday break because that was going to give you and everyone else the time to reflect. Did that help? (Merrimack was 13-4 at the time, Dec. 10, and didn't play against until Dec. 30.)
Borek: We gave the guys a long break and I thought the team needed it, but really I needed it.
On the ice, there were a lot of things coming out of the break that went wrong, and it started with me.
I was in a worse place coming out of the break than I was going into the break. I never gave myself the time to deal with it during the first half of the season and then everything flooded in at once when we were on break.
So we got back into our season and I was distracted. When you're distracted your work ethic isn't great. I was working, but I felt like a shell of my usual self. It showed in our preparation. I just wasn't any good. Our season started going in the wrong direction.
McMahon: Then you guys had another break in February and you seemed to be able to get things back on track. In retrospect, that break seemed to be the best thing.
Borek: That says a lot about our room, right? The fact that we were able to come out on the other side, having dealt with so much.
McMahon: Do you still feel Josh around the rink?
Borek: I do. You've seen me on the bench, I can get a little wild. And you know, Dan (Jewell) can too every once in a while. When that happens now, I think of Josh and sometimes I'll laugh because when that would happen with me, he would stay so composed and just look at me and smile. Jody and I laugh about it now, because he said there were times Josh would call him and say, "Scott is being a lunatic today," and he'd just laugh.
So when I feel myself being a lunatic on the bench, I think of Josh and smile, because I know what he would be saying to me and the look he'd have on his face. He managed me very well.
I miss him. I'll always miss him. Everyone here will.
