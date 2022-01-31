The 49ers are finished, and so, too, apparently, is the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment.
The San Francisco quarterback most likely played his last downs with the 49ers on Sunday, a crushing 20-17 loss to the rival Rams in the NFC Championship game. Fans won’t forget the searing, indelible image of Garoppolo desperately trying to make a play backfiring as his attempt to just get rid of the ball went bad, leading to a late interception and sealing the Rams’ win.
So, what’s next for Garoppolo? It’s not sports if there are no betting odds, right? That includes guessing where Garoppolo lands next. SportsBetting.ag makes such odds because people will jump on this.
The site shows that Garoppolo’s next team would be one needing a quarterback, logically, and that places the Pittsburgh and Washington with the best odds at +400, followed by Tampa Bay at +550, Denver at +600 and Miami, Carolina and the Raiders each at +700. The money lines indicate how much you would win for betting $100.
As for Super Bowl MVP betting odds, the list is topped by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at +115 and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow at +240. But that’s jumping the gun. The site also takes wagers on who wins the kickoff, and if the coin-toss caller will be correct.
