According to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in June of 2021 but was celebrated by people across the United States long before then.
The celebration commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln and after the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Union troops led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Granger brought the news to enslaved African Americans that they were free, leading to the freedom of slaves across Texas. Early celebrations of the holiday included family reunions, prayers, and pilgrimages back to Galveston.
Across the Granite State, communities are gathering to honor Juneteenth and celebrate African American history and culture. Events including historical tours, art shows, and block parties will take place in Portsmouth, Keene, Manchester, and Warner. Here’s a look at some of what’s happening:
Portsmouth
3S Artspace will be hosting the exhibit “If you knew, let it be us” by Baltimore artist McKinley Wallace III, which explores race, history, and intersectionality.
When: Friday, June 16, to Sunday, Aug. 20.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: 3S Artspace
The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire is hosting a Reggae festival celebrating the music of the African diaspora. Along with performances from Marcia Griffiths, Brigadier Jerry, Nadine Southerland, Onix Brown, Lady G, and Glen Washington, there will also be food and craft vendors.
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: noon to 10 p.m.
Where: Strawbery Banke
Camille A. Brown and dancers will be performing at the Portsmouth Music Hall on Sunday in celebration of Juneteenth. The group aims to reclaim Black narratives and share the culture of the African diaspora.
When: Sunday, June 18
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: The Music Hall
Akwaaba Ensemble, an African drumming and dance group, will perform at African Burying Ground Memorial Park, followed by a ceremony from Rev. Robert Thompson. This event is free and open to the public.
When: Monday, June 19
Time: 11 a.m.
Where: African Burying Ground Memorial Park
The Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University will perform at South Church on Monday. Tickets are required for this event.
When: Monday, June 19
Time: 2 p.m.
Where: South Church
Keene
Led by the City of Keene’s Human Rights Committee, this celebration will include musical performances, exhibits, speakers, and more.
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Railroad Square, downtown Keene
The Keene Public Library will screen a series of children’s short films celebrating Black stories.
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.
Where: Keene Public Library
A free screening of “Buck and the Preacher”, a newly restored 1972 film.
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Parker Hall, Drenan Auditorium
Manchester
The Hop Knot will host a Juneteenth block party including vendors, music, and speakers on Sunday.
When: Sunday, June 25
Time: 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: The Hop Knot
