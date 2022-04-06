KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a restructured contract with two-time All Star Whit Merrifield, the club announced Wednesday night.
The team exercised its club option on Merrifield for 2023 and have added a mutual option for 2024.
Terms were not disclosed.
Before the 2019 season, Merrifield signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $16.25 million that included a fifth-year option for 2023.
According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, the terms of the restructured contract will pay Merrifield $7 million this year and $2.75 million next season with $4 million in potential escalators. The 2024 mutual option added Wednesday is $18 million or a $500,000 buyout, Rogers reported.
