San Francisco Giants (1-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-2)
Chicago; Monday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -136, Giants +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series.
Chicago had an 81-81 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season. The White Sox slugged .387 with a .698 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.
San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: White Sox: Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Giants: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
