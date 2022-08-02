CHICAGO — Kansas City Royals starter and rotation stalwart Brad Keller gave up a season-high for hits and runs on a night when the Chicago White Sox seemed to have a bead on everything he was throwing at them.
Keller pushed his way through 5 2/3 innings Tuesday night, but he gave up eight runs and 13 hits in a 9-2 loss to the White Sox in the second game of their three-game set in front of an announced 24,361 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The loss assured the Royals (41-63) of a losing record on their seven-game road trip but they can still win the series with a victory in Wednesday afternoon’s rubber match.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Vinnie Pasquaninto and Hunter Dozier (RBI) each also had doubles in the loss for the Royals, while Nicky Lopez had a hit, a walk and a run scored.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.