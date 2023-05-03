Minnesota Twins (17-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-21, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +117; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
Chicago is 9-21 overall and 5-9 in home games. The White Sox have a 6-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.
Minnesota has gone 7-7 on the road and 17-13 overall. The Twins have a 12-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 10 doubles and three home runs while hitting .257 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
Byron Buxton leads the Twins with a .257 batting average, and has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI. Jorge Polanco is 13-for-42 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .193 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 37 runs
Twins: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)
Twins: Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
