GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson calls it a “focus moment” when he is standing near the on-deck circle.
“I work on my timing, see how the pitcher is delivering the baseball,” the Chicago White Sox shortstop told the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday. “But it’s also a good time to prepare. And also a good time to get excited to set the tone of the game.
“I get to bat first, the fans are into it, everybody is paying attention, it’s a moment for me to focus. I know everybody is locked in. It’s the first pitch. I’ve got to be locked in as well. It helps me refocus and understand what pitchers are trying to do because I pay attention and I do my homework.”
Anderson hit five leadoff homers in 2021 and ranks second on the team’s all-time list with 13, trailing Ray Durham (20).
The Sox will be without that jolt for two games after his appeal of a three-game suspension handed down in the final week of last season was reduced by one game, Anderson said.
“I’m suspended two games and I got fined $10K,” he told the Tribune.
When asked if it was the first two games, Anderson said, “Yeah, I think so, the first two.” Major League Baseball hasn’t publicly disclosed a ruling.
MLB announced a three-game suspension Sept. 29, saying Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons during a Sept. 27 benches-clearing incident with the Detroit Tigers.
Sox first baseman José Abreu was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of the game at Comerica Park, the 21st time he was hit by a pitch last season. Moments later, Abreu attempted to advance to second on a wild pitch. The Tigers took issue with his slide, and the benches cleared.
Explaining the situation to reporters on Oct. 1, Anderson said: “(Timmons) was pushing me. I didn’t realize who he was because he was so close to pushing me. What’s your reaction when someone pushes you? To push him off of you. So I pushed him off of me and I realized it was him, but at that point it’s too late. But yeah, I pushed him. But he started it. He initiated it. I just pushed him back. I pushed him off of me. Because he was in my space, a little too close.”
Anderson appealed, pushing any suspension to 2022.
“It’ll be all right,” Anderson said. “It’s part of what I did, so I understand. I’m not complaining. I get to watch for two. But I’ll be ready (to go), I’ll be excited.”
The star’s big moments last season included hitting the game-winning home run in the Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees on Aug. 12 in Dyersville, Iowa.
Anderson finished fourth in the American League in 2021 with a .309 average during an All-Star season. It was his third straight year placing in the top four in the AL in the category. He led the majors in hitting in 2019 and was second in the AL in 2020.
“He’s a .300 hitter, and he can get to all pitches — right, left,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday when asked the benefits of having Anderson at the top of the lineup. “And he’s got those dynamite legs so when he gets on, what he can make happen. And he’s also been a factor when you turn the lineup around, drive in a big run.
“He’s Rickey (Henderson)-like in many ways. If his legs are healthy all year long, he would steal a lot of bases. The wear and tear of shortstop sometimes, you red-light him. He’s a guy you trust. How do you feel? If he feels good, you give him the green light.”
And part of the success starts before he steps into the box, noticing little things while preparing on deck.
“That way I have a little bit of an advantage on him” Anderson said. “And if I put that with the video I’ve been watching, then I’m two steps ahead of him a little bit. It puts me in a good spot.”
When Anderson isn’t available, versatile veteran Leury García is the likely candidate to play shortstop. The Sox plan to start García at the position in Cactus League games Friday and Saturday, with Anderson as the designated hitter Friday and likely off Saturday.
After the delayed spring training because of the owners lockout, Anderson is looking forward to the regular season.
“Everything has been pushed back anyways (because of the lockout), so we’re excited to get going,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. We’ve just got to finish up strong here and keep everybody healthy. That way we can attack the season.”
©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.