MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney's 18 points helped Montana defeat Idaho State 84-55 on Saturday night.
Whitney was 7-of-9 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Grizzlies (9-9, 3-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody finished with 15 points and Dischon Thomas sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.
Jay Nagle led the way for the Bengals (6-12, 3-2) with 10 points. Maleek Arington and Miguel Tomley both scored eight.
NEXT UP
Up next for Montana is a matchup Monday with Eastern Washington on the road. Idaho State hosts Sacramento State on Thursday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
