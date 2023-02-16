HAVERHILL – Whittier Tech boys hoop coach Dave Chandonnet has ridden the Wildcat roller-coaster this winter.
Things are on the upswing at just the right time for Whittier.
“This was definitely a good win,” said Chandonnet, whose club drilled Greater Lawrence Tech, 75-48, to officially lock down a spot in the Division 4 MIAA playoffs.
“We’ve had an up and down year. We have had guys out with sickness and injuries, and we haven’t had our full squad together all year. So this was nice.”
Senior Tyler Rice had 18 points to lead the winners, and freshman Xayden Goicochea had 11. After that, the Cats, who sprinted to a 20-0 lead to start the night and only allowed six points in the opening quarter, showed plenty of balance after that.
Whittier moved to 10-10 in honoring their seniors Rice, Anthony Moro, Jakub Jegorow, Xavier Lopez and JJ Rosado.
“The seniors really embraced the fact that it was their last home game,” said Chandonnet. “So it was a nice night for us.”
Greater Lawrence Tech falls to 7-13 with the loss and will not make the postseason.
