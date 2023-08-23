HAVERHILL — Ten students in Whittier Tech's Career Technical Initiative carpentry program recently completed a project for Veasey Park in Groveland.
The students used the skills they learned throughout the summer to build a new shed for the park that will be used to store tools and supplies to maintain the park.
"It makes me feel great to know that I am capable of creating something that makes a difference," said student Jaden Capeles of Haverhill. "I feel like I have learned a lot and am proud to have contributed to a community project like this in a meaningful way."
Capeles has a job opportunity in the carpentry field as a result of participating in the summer program, according to a press release.
Carpentry students collaborated with the computer-aided design students to create a plan for the new shed. The supplies were purchased through a state CTI grant.
The project was initiated by Paul Moskevitz, vocational coordinator at Whittier Tech. Moskevitz coordinated with Ed Reed, former Whittier automotive instructor, and the local group that oversees Veasey Park.
In addition to Capeles, students in the CTI carpentry program include Daniel Giannatsis, Jorvanny Ortiz, Israel Tricoche Jr., Jazaih Perez and Dillon Wolf, all of Haverhill.
Also participating were junior Guzman and Markino Mathurin, both of Lawrence; Olga Reynolds of Methuen; and Liam Fogle of Georgetown.
Whittier's CTI program provides access to training so participants can find meaningful employment following its completion, according to Superintendent Maureen Lynch.
“We are very proud to see our students complete projects for the community using the skills they cultivate during Whittier’s summer CTI program,” Lynch said. “The initiative is not only a door opener to all of the students that participate, but it also builds their confidence in their industry skills as they move into the professional realm.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.