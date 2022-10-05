HAVERHILL – Officials at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School invite the public to a forum to discuss the future of Whittier Tech’s building.
The forum is planned for Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the school, 115 Amesbury Line Road.
Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said her school is working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in an effort to renovate and/or replace Whittier Tech. The project is in its early stages.
“We strongly encourage community members to attend this informational forum,” Lynch said. “It will be a great way to learn about the project, the steps and how we can move it forward.”
The MSBA works with local communities to create affordable, sustainable, appropriate, flexible, cost and energy-efficient public school facilities across Massachusetts, Lynch said.
At the forum, members of the community will hear from the team managing the process, learn about the process and provide feedback. The team includes the School Building Committee, Leftfield Project Management, JCJ Architecture, and school and local town officials.
Whittier Tech’s current building was constructed in 1973, before ubiquitous computers and smart devices, before high tech building science — before the creation of careers and jobs that were unimaginable at the time. Additionally, the building’s aging and outdated mechanical and electrical systems have exceeded their useful life, and equipment and parts are no longer available to maintain them.
During the past 50 years, the school has worked diligently to maintain and adapt the building to changing needs, however, the building is not best-equipped to support new technology and the needs of the 21st-century workforce, Lynch said.
The facility, completed in 1973, was designed and constructed at a time when there was much less known about educational plan organization, exterior envelope and wall construction, energy conservation, and environmental quality factors such as ventilation, lighting, etc.
The original school was designed utilizing the “open classroom” concept of the 1970s. The strategy of the open concept/classroom model was abandoned not long after Whittier was constructed.
As noted on an informational website, www.buildingthefutureofwhittier.org/the-project, fire protection and accessibility issues are also a concern. The Whittier Administration has been put on notice by the City of Haverhill Building Inspector that their office will not approve any further renovations to the existing building due to the requirement of having the entire building retrofitted for a sprinkler system.
Whittier Tech is a public regional vocational/technical Chapter 74 high school (grades 9-12) that serves three cities and eight towns. Students can apply to Whittier from any of the 11 member communities which include the cities of Amesbury, Haverhill and Newburyport, and the towns of Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury.
To learn more, visit buildingthefutureofwhittier.org.
