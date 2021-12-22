HAVERHILL — The Whittier Tech Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded to provide financial assistance and community support to Whittier Tech, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
The Foundation began with just a few small acts of kindness from community members, but since its establishment in 2016 has blossomed into a large-scale operation benefitting Whittier students and programs in multiple ways, school officials said.
"It makes me truly proud of our Whittier Tech community to see the way a few small acts of kindness blossomed into the force that the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation has become in the past five years," said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. "Our school is a community in which we all watch out for and support each other, and the lessons we learn from our community are just as important as the skills we learn in classrooms and shops."
The Foundation, with a board consisting of staff members, community stakeholders and parents of students, meets quarterly to plan and discuss initiatives, with all efforts being aimed at increasing student achievement, learning opportunities, and educator support so the district can maximize efforts to prepare students to be successful and productive members of society.
The Foundation helps plan events such as the Whittier Tech Golf Tournament, Kentucky Derby, and Holiday Drive Fund, while also providing things like tool kits, vocational uniforms and gifts cards to students and families in need throughout the school year.
Students are referred to the Foundation through the Student Services Department, and faculty then partner with the Foundation to distribute items like backpacks, work boots, winter coats and sneakers to students who need them. This year, before Thanksgiving, the Foundation provided 63 students in need with Market Basket gifts cards to purchase a family meal for the holiday.
At the end of each school year, the Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors. In May of 2021, the Foundation awarded 15 scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing both academic and vocational post-secondary pathways. Scholarships are awarded for both academic excellence, and for improvement over the course of a student's education.
The Foundation's largest annual giving event comes each year during the holiday season, when staff and vendors join forces to help students and families who need assistance. Guidance Department Director of Pupil Personnel Kristine Morrison and Security/Mediation Manager Cheryl Begin screen students based on need to create shopping lists typically containing items like food, warm clothes and other basic home goods.
"I would like to thank everyone in the Whittier community who has contributed in any way to the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation and its efforts to support our students and community members," Lynch said. "Especially during the holiday season, there is joy in being able to support others, and I urge all who are able to support this wonderful organization."
To learn more about the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation, or to make a donation directly to the Foundation, visit https://foundation.whittiertech.org/welcome.
Those interested in establishing a more substantial relationship with the Foundation, such as a named scholarship program, should contact foundation@whittiertech.org to begin a conversation.