HAVERHILL — In honor of National Tradesmen Day, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recognized its vocational-technical students and the expert instructors who teach them.
National Tradesmen Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday in September. This year it was celebrated on Friday, Sept. 16, and honored the many hardworking tradesmen and women across the nation and the essential services that they provide.
“Here at Whittier, we recognize the importance of working in the trades in today’s society,” Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said. “Tradesmen, from carpenters to chefs and everything in between, help keep our country running.
“Today, we celebrate all of our students for working hard to gain the skills needed to succeed in the future and thank our dedicated instructors for providing these opportunities and sharing their passion for the trades,” she added.
Whittier Tech currently has hundreds of students pursuing various trades, including 31 Auto Body students; 33 Auto Technology students; 48 Business Technology & Marketing students; 55 CAD Drafting students; 87 Carpentry students; 57 Cosmetology students; 73 Culinary Arts & Hospitality students; 55 Dental Assisting students; 63 Design & Visual Communications students; 30 Early Childcare students; 116 Electrical students; 39 Electronics/Robotics students; 23 Engineering students; 42 Health Assisting students; 58 HVAC-R students; 15 Advanced Manufacturing students; 18 Masonry students; 57 Medical Assisting students; 34 Metal Fabrication students, and 50 Plumbing and Heating students.
Additionally, 306 ninth graders are currently participating in Whittier Tech’s Exploratory Program and will select a trade pathway in January. These ninth graders are the first class to have the opportunity to pursue Whittier Tech’s new Marine Technology vocational program.
Whittier Tech thanks its 50 dedicated vocational instructors for shaping the future of the trade industry every day, Lynch said.
