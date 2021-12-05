BALTIMORE — A decade after it lost a legend, the Maryland men’s basketball program is starting over again.
With Mark Turgeon stepping down Friday after 10-plus seasons in College Park, leaving Terps assistant Danny Manning in charge as interim coach, athletic director Damon Evans is on the lookout for the program’s next leader. Maryland officials announced Friday that a national search would begin after this season, but their research has no doubt already begun.
It won’t be easy to find another Lefty Driesell or Gary Williams, Hall of Fame coaches who spent nearly a combined 40 seasons on the sideline in College Park. But with the Terps’ Big Ten Conference affiliation, talent-rich recruiting base and deep history, it won’t be hard to find interested candidates, either. Here are a handful who might make Evans’ short list — and another handful who probably won’t.
Obvious candidates
— Kevin Willard, Seton Hall coach: A former Boston Celtics assistant under Rick Pitino, Willard has led the Pirates to appearances in four of the past five NCAA Tournaments. His 2019-20 team, which earned a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title, would’ve made it five in six years if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
Willard, 46, has never had an elite team at Seton Hall — the 2019-20 Pirates finished No. 20 overall in the KenPom analytical rankings — but it’s been a while since he’s had a bad one. Seton Hall has started this season 6-1, with a win at then-No. 4 Michigan and a narrow home loss to Ohio State.
— Mark Pope, BYU coach: A former second-round pick of the Indiana Pacers who played six seasons in the NBA, Pope has quickly elevated the well-established Cougars program he inherited from Dave Rose in 2019. Pope, 49, went 24-8 in his first season and 20-7 last year, taking BYU to its first NCAA tournament since 2015.
The Cougars’ offense was among the nation’s most efficient two years ago, and their defense last season finished in the top 30 nationally, according to KenPom, for the first time since the 2011-12 season. BYU started this season 6-0, including a blowout win over then-No. 12 Oregon, before losing in overtime Wednesday at Utah Valley, where Pope used to coach.
— Eric Musselman, Arkansas coach: The former Golden State Warriors coach has overseen quick turnarounds at the college level recently. In his second season at Nevada, Musselman won the first of three Mountain West Conference regular-season titles. In his third season, the Wolf Pack advanced to the Sweet 16. At Arkansas, the Razorbacks improved from a 10th-place finish in the SEC in 2019-20, his first year, to a runner-up finish last season. They also advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.
Musselman earned a hefty raise in the offseason, with the 56-year-old making $4 million annually through 2026. He’d owe Arkansas a $7.5 million buyout if he leaves for another job before the end of this season. The buyout falls to $2 million before the end of the 2022-23 season.
— Andy Enfield, Southern California coach: Enfield is coming off one of the most successful seasons in Trojans history. USC went 25-8, finished second in the Pac-12 Conference, advanced to the Elite Eight and watched center Evan Mobley become the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft. This year, the Trojans opened 7-0 and are considered a top-10 team on KenPom.
Enfield, 52, perhaps still best known as Florida Gulf Coast’s coach during its “Dunk City” run to the Sweet 16 in 2013, has Maryland connections. He played at Johns Hopkins from 1987 to 1991 and earned his master’s degree from Maryland’s business school. But Enfield’s made the NCAA Tournament in just three of his seven possible seasons at USC, and he didn’t make it past the opening weekend until last year.
— Ed Cooley, Providence coach: Cooley’s Friars have been among the Big East’s most consistent programs. From 2013-14 to 2019-20, Providence finished either third or fourth in the conference in every season but one. The Friars advanced to the NCAA Tournament five years in a row in that span.
Program-changing wins, however, have proven elusive. Cooley, 52, won a Big East tournament title in 2014 but has never claimed a regular-season crown or advanced beyond the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Though the Friars opened 7-1 this year, they’re coming off a 13-13 season, the team’s worst winning percentage since Cooley’s first season a decade ago.
— David Vanterpool, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach: Vanterpool has never coached at the college level, but his local connections and NBA credentials are undeniable. He played at Montgomery Blair High in Silver Spring before developing into a standout guard at St. Bonaventure. After playing professionally for more than a decade, including 22 games with the Washington Wizards in 2001, Vanterpool began his coaching career in Russia in 2007.
From 2012 to 2019, he served as an assistant coach on the Portland Trail Blazers’ staff, where he developed a close relationship with star guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Vanterpool, 48, then served as associate head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves for two years before joining the Nets’ staff as an assistant in July. He’s interviewed for several head coaching positions around the NBA.
Long shots
— Nate Oats, Alabama coach: Oats has all the lines on an athletic director’s dream resume: dogged recruiter, up-tempo offense, self-made success story, Gary Williams-esque energy. But after leading Alabama to an SEC regular-season and tournament title and Sweet 16 appearance in just his second season, Oats also has a $12.6 million buyout if he leaves after this season. Could a struggling Maryland athletic department find the money to cover that expense and give Oats a top-of-the-market contract?
— Chris Holtmann, Ohio State coach: Ohio State basketball will never get top billing in Columbus, but that hasn’t kept Holtmann from keeping the Buckeyes as a perennial top-25 program. While his postseason success leaves much to be desired — in three NCAA Tournament appearances at Ohio State, Holtmann hasn’t gotten past the opening weekend — Indiana reportedly approached him about its coaching vacancy after Archie Miller was fired last season. A move to Maryland after this season wouldn’t be prohibitively expensive: His buyout has reportedly dropped to the equivalent of severance for the Buckeyes’ three assistant coaches.
— Juan Dixon, Coppin State coach: The Baltimore native and Terps icon gets a hero’s welcome whenever he’s in College Park, but he’s yet to distinguish himself in one of Division I’s weakest conferences. After finishing 11th, seventh and seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference over Dixon’s first three campaigns, the Eagles earned one of the top two seeds in the league’s tournament last season. But a loss to Morgan State in the semifinals denied Dixon, 43, his first invitation to a postseason tournament.
— Steve Blake, former NBA assistant coach: The most successful pro from the Terps’ NCAA championship team, Blake scrapped in the NBA long enough to earn the respect of Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. Blake, 41, parlayed a coaching internship in 2017 with the Trail Blazers into an assistant coaching position in Portland, and he joined the Suns’ staff in 2019. But he lasted just one season on the bench in Phoenix and hasn’t coached since.
— Rick Pitino, Iona coach: Pitino needed just one year to take the Gaels to the NCAA Tournament. But his baggage and age ― he turned 69 in September ― make him an unlikely choice for a program like Maryland. Not a lot of coaches have “escort sex scandal” and “vacated national championship” in their coaching biographies.
— Mike Brey, Notre Dame coach: The Bethesda native played at DeMatha, finished his college career at George Washington and returned to DeMatha to start his coaching career under the legendary Morgan Wootten. Since taking over at Notre Dame in 2000, he’s taken the Fighting Irish to two Elite Eights and another Sweet 16 appearance, usually powered by go-go offensive attacks. But Notre Dame’s last winning record in the ACC was in 2016-17, and he turns 63 in March.
Wait-and-see
— Ryan Odom, Utah State coach: Odom hasn’t waited long to make a name for himself 2,000 miles from UMBC. The Aggies opened 6-2, with a win over Oklahoma, and are poised to build on the momentum generated by former coach Craig Smith, who left in the offseason for Utah. Odom can always point to his Retrievers’ historic upset of top-seeded Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but upper-tier programs will want to see more postseason success before they come calling.
— Kim English, George Mason coach: The Baltimore native and former Randallstown star was all but anointed as the Terps’ coach of the future after the Patriots upset Maryland in College Park last month. But after starting 4-0 in his first season in charge of a program, English has watched George Mason lose four straight. The 33-year-old is considered a rising star in the field, and his ascent has been rapid — four years after his last pro game, in 2015, he was on Rick Barnes’ staff at Tennessee. But barring a breakout season in the Atlantic 10 Conference, English will probably have to wait for his next big move.
— Sean Miller, former Arizona coach: He was reportedly the Terps’ top choice to succeed Williams in 2011, but instead he stayed at Arizona, where he won five Pac-10 and Pac-12 regular-season championships and three tournament titles over 12 seasons. But after coaching under the specter of an NCAA probe and federal investigation into corruption in college basketball, Miller was fired in April, at the end of a mediocre season with a self-imposed postseason ban. Miller, 53, who has denied paying players to attend Arizona, could be a toxic candidate until the NCAA’s investigation wraps up.
— John Beilein, former Michigan coach: After lasting less than a year as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ coach — he resigned in February 2020 over an incident in which he said his team was no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs” — Beilein was named a senior adviser for player development by the Detroit Pistons. His track record at Michigan speaks for itself: two Final Fours, two regular-season Big Ten titles, two Big Ten tournament titles, one of the sport’s most reliable offenses. Beilein also turns 69 in February, and the demands of the college game might prove too much much.
©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.